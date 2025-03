Listen to new Dexter and the Moonrocks song, 'Say I...'

Dexter and the Moonrocks have premiered a new song called "Say I..."

The grungy track is out now on digital outlets and is accompanied by a video filmed at a line dancing hall.

"Say I..." marks the second new Dexter tune of 2025, along with February's "Ritalin." They follow the 2024 EP Western Space Grunge, which includes Dexter's breakout hit, "Sad in Carolina."

Dexter and the Moonrocks are currently on a U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.