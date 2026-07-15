Listen to new Dexter and the Moonrocks song, 'If You Could Talk'

"If You Could Talk" single artwork. (Severance Records/Big Loud Rock; Credit: Ilona Donovan)
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks have premiered a new song called "If You Could Talk."

"The song, 'If You Could Talk,' and what it means to me is about having a family back home that you never get to see," vocalist James Tuffs says in a statement. "It's about what a conversation would sound like with your son if he knew how to talk, or whoever it may be. Everyone has something they are leaving behind when they hit the road, and this song is about all of those endless struggles that come with that."

You can watch the "If You Could Talk" video on YouTube.

"If You Could Talk" is one of several new Dexter and the Moonrocks singles released in 2026, along with "Freakin' Out," "12 Steps" and "Flavorless." "Freakin' Out" currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Dexter and the Moonrocks will be touring throughout the summer and fall, including playing a show with Shinedown.

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