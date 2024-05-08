Listen to new Coheed and Cambria song, "The Joke"

Evil Ink/Virgin Music

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria have premiered a new song called "The Joke."

The track is a standalone single recorded during the sessions for Coheed's latest album, 2022's Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

"The meaning behind 'The Joke' is basically, if you need a punching bag, I'll be that guy," says frontman Claudio Sanchez.

You can listen to "The Joke" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, featuring a character from Coheed's Amory Wars storyline in a sort of Batman/Joker relationship with a clown-themed villain, is streaming on YouTube.

In keeping with the Dark Knight theme, Coheed has also released a remastered and remixed version of their song "Deranged," which was originally released in 2011 for the Batman: Arkham City video game.

Coheed will be on tour throughout the summer alongside Incubus and Primus.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!