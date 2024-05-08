Listen to new Coheed and Cambria song, "The Joke"

Coheed and Cambria have premiered a new song called "The Joke."

The track is a standalone single recorded during the sessions for Coheed's latest album, 2022's Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

"The meaning behind 'The Joke' is basically, if you need a punching bag, I'll be that guy," says frontman Claudio Sanchez.

You can listen to "The Joke" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, featuring a character from Coheed's Amory Wars storyline in a sort of Batman/Joker relationship with a clown-themed villain, is streaming on YouTube.

In keeping with the Dark Knight theme, Coheed has also released a remastered and remixed version of their song "Deranged," which was originally released in 2011 for the Batman: Arkham City video game.

Coheed will be on tour throughout the summer alongside Incubus and Primus.

