Listen to new Bloc Party song, 'Love Bomb'

Bloc Party has premiered a new song called "Love Bomb," a track off the band's upcoming album, Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

"This is the sound of a new love flowering, but under the surface is the fear that maybe this new love might not last forever," the "Helicopter" outfit says of "Love Bomb."

You can watch the lyric video for "Love Bomb" on YouTube.

Anatomy of a Brief Romance, the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games, is due out Sept. 11. It also includes the single "Coming on Strong."

Bloc Party will be touring the U.S. with Muse starting Sunday in St. Louis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.