Listen to new Bleachers song, "Modern Girl"

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers have released a new song called "Modern Girl."

The track, which continues to showcase Bruce Springsteen's influence on Jack Antonoff, is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

"Modern Girl" is the first preview of the upcoming fourth Bleachers album. The group's last record, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, was released in 2021. It includes the singles "Stop Making This Hurt" and "How Dare You Want More," as well as the Springsteen collaboration "Chinatown."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

