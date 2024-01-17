Listen to new Bleachers song, "Tiny Moves"

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers has released a new song called "Tiny Moves," a track off the Jack Antonoff-led band's upcoming self-titled album.

"Tiny Moves" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video starring Antonoff's wife, actor Margaret Qualley, performing a dance routine. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Bleachers the album, the follow-up to 2021's Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, drops March 8. It also includes the lead single "Modern Girl" and the Lana Del Rey collaboration "Alma Mater."

Bleachers will launch a U.S. headlining tour in May. They're also playing Coachella in April.

