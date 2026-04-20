Listen to new Beck single, 'Ride Lonesome'

"Ride Lonesome" single artwork. (Iliad Records/Capitol Records)
By Josh Johnson

Beck has premiered a new single called "Ride Lonesome."

The track is out now via digital outlets, and its accompanying video will premiere Monday at 3 p.m. ET. Judging by the video's preview, it'll feature footage of Beck walking alongside railroad tracks and shots of windmills in the desert, which fit with the song's acoustic, country vibe.

Beck's most recent album is 2019's Hyperspace. He's since put out several one-off singles, including "Thinking About You" and the Phoenix collaboration "Odyssey."

Along with the new track, Beck has shared he'll be making a tour announcement on Tuesday. You can sign up now for presale access.

Beck's current live schedule includes a tour of Australia and a Halloween night show in Nashville.

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