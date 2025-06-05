Listen to new All-American Rejects song, 'Easy Come, Easy Go'

Slick Shoes
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have premiered a new song called "Easy Come, Easy Go."

The track, which is out now via digital outlets, is set to be featured on the upcoming new AAR album, their first in over 10 years. You can watch its accompanying video, which stars a claymation version of frontman Tyson Ritter, on YouTube.

As previously reported, Ritter launched an OnlyFans account to promote "Easy Come, Easy Go." An alternate version of the song's video will premiere on the platform, which is known for its explicit content.

"This new record from the Rejects is something close to the bone for me lyrically, so why not bear it all," Ritter said. "Get a taste of full frontal rock 'n' roll."

"Easy Come, Easy Go" follows the single "Sandbox," which was released in April.

