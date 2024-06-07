Listen to new 311 single, "You're Gonna Get It"

311 has premiered a new single called "You're Gonna Get It."

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, marks the first fresh material from the "Down" outfit in five years.

"The story behind the lyrics to 'You're Gonna Get It' is going back into the mindset of when we were young, and dumb and doing a lot of crazy stuff," says frontman Nick Hexum. "Sometimes getting away with it, sometimes with consequences. And I'm going in and out of the first person saying to myself, 'Get your stuff together! Or else you're gonna get it.'"

You can watch the "You're Gonna Get It" video, starring Hexum as an underground boxer, on YouTube.

"You're Gonna Get It" follows 311's 2019 album, Voyager.

311 will launch a U.S. tour in July with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees.

