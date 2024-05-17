Listen to The National & The Linda Lindas' Talking Heads covers for '﻿Stop Making Sense'﻿ tribute

Everyone's Getting Involved, the tribute album to Talking Heads' beloved concert film Stop Making Sense, is out now, and it includes contributions from The National and The Linda Lindas.

The National recorded a version of the song "Heaven," while The Linda Lindas put their spin on "Found a Job."

The compilation also includes the previously released covers of "Burning Down the House," "Take Me to the River" and "Girlfriend Is Better," done by Paramore, Lorde and girl in red, respectively.

You can listen to Everyone's Getting Involved now via digital outlets. It's also available to preorder on vinyl.

