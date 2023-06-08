Listen to Lana Del Rey's second collaboration with dad Rob Grant, "Hollywood Bowl"

Decca Records

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey has released a second collaborative song with her dad, Rob Grant.

The track is called "Hollywood Bowl" and begins with the "Video Games" artist singing, "I know I'm not Joni Mitchell/ But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel."

"The vocal range that Lana displays is incredible," Grant says of "Hollywood Bowl." "The piano begins with a delicate melody and then builds to a beautiful release ... where the music suddenly lifts you up and sweeps you away. The song is like a swallow swooping through the air."

You can listen to "Hollywood Bowl" now via digital outlets.

Del Rey also sings with her father on the song "Lost at Sea," which dropped last week. Both tracks will appear on Grant's upcoming debut album, Lost at Sea, which arrives this Friday, June 9.

The latest Lana album is Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which dropped in March.

