Listen to Kings of Leon unite again with Zach Bryan on new song, 'We're onto Something'

"We're onto Something" single artwork. Love Tap Records
By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan are jamming together once more.

After collaborating with the country star on the song "Bowery," the "Use Somebody" rockers have released a second track alongside Bryan, "We're onto Something."

You can listen to "We're onto Something" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

In addition to teaming up in the studio, Kings of Leon opened for Bryan at his shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Those gigs marked KoL's first live shows back after frontman Caleb Followill was sidelined due to breaking his foot in May.

The most recent Kings of Leon album is 2024's Can We Please Have Fun.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

