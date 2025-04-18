Listen to Jerry Cantrell's ﻿'Sinners'﻿ song, 'In Moonlight'

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has released a new song called "In Moonlight," recorded for the movie Sinners.

The track is a collaboration with the film's composer, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

The Sinners soundtrack also includes a song by Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, "Pale, Pale Moon," while its score features a contribution from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a double role as twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown in the 1930s "only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back." Both the movie and its soundtrack and score are out now.

Cantrell, meanwhile, released a new solo album, I Want Blood, in October. Alice in Chains will launch a run of U.S. tour dates in May.

