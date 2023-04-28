Listen to The Interrupters cover Bad Religion on deluxe '﻿In the Wild'﻿ album

The Interrupters have released a live cover of the Bad Religion song "Sorrow."

The performance was recorded during the Punk Rock Holiday festival in Slovenia and is included on the new, deluxe version of The Interrupters' 2022 album, In the Wild.

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying live video streaming now on YouTube.

The deluxe In the Wild also includes an acoustic version of the single "Raised by Wolves" and a cover of the Joe Strummer song "Get Down Moses."

The Interrupters are currently on a U.S. tour in continued support of In the Wild, which also includes the single "In the Mirror."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.