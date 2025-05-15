Listen to Interpol's Paul Banks cover two songs by Iggy Pop

Kieran Frost/Redferns
By Andrea Dresdale

As part of the soundtrack to a new film called Sister Midnight, Interpol's Paul Banks has shared two Iggy Pop covers.

Banks, who composed the score for the film, recorded his take on "Gimme Danger" — a track from Iggy & the Stooges' seminal 1977 album, Raw Power — as well as "Sister Midnight," an Iggy/David Bowie co-write from Iggy's first solo album, The Idiot. Bowie later reworked "Sister Midnight," turning it into a song called "Red Money" on his 1979 album, Lodger.

Sister Midnight director Karan Kandhari wrote in an Instagram Story, "So happy the world finally gets to hear Paul's interpretations of these songs. It's no easy thing to cover Iggy and/or The Stooges. Hope you all enjoy Paul's beautiful haunting renditions."

In an April Instagram post, Kandhari listed the lyrics of songs that inspired the film, including The Stooges' "Raw Power" and tracks by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Joy Division, Leonard Cohen and The Rolling Stones.

Sister Midnight, which is in theaters Friday, is a dark comedy about a rebellious woman in India who struggles to accept life as a housewife.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!