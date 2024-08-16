Listen to Hozier's new ﻿﻿'Unaired' ﻿EP

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

Hozier is taking you to new music once more.

The "Take Me to Church" artist has released a three-track EP called Unaired, which marks the one-year anniversary of his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth. It includes the previously teased songs "July" and "Nobody's Soldier," as well as a collaboration with the folk musician Bedouine called "That You Are."

You can listen to Unaired now via digital outlets.

In between Unreal Unearth and Unaired, Hozier released the EP Unheard in March, featuring the #1 hit single "Too Sweet." Both EPs feature material originally recorded during the Unreal Unearth sessions that didn't end up making the album.

Hozier is currently on a U.S. headlining tour, which stretches into September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!