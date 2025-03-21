Listen to Fiona Apple sing new Waterboys song, 'Letter from an Unknown Girlfriend'

The Austin Music Awards
By Josh Johnson

The Waterboys have released a new song called "Letter from an Unknown Girlfriend" in collaboration with Fiona Apple.

The track features lead vocals by the "Criminal" artist as she sings and plays though the lyrics and music written by frontman Mike Scott.

You can listen to "Letter from an Unknown Girlfriend" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"Letter from an Unknown Girlfriend" will appear on the upcoming Waterboys album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, due out April 4.

