Listen to debut solo single from CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has shared her debut single, "Are You Awake?"

The track, a piano-led ballad, is available now via digital outlets. It's accompanying video will premiere Friday, September 1, at 12:45 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Mayberry announced in July that she would be pursuing a solo career. In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote, "As I sail/stumble through this era of my life ... it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own."

Mayberry will launch her first solo tour September 4 in Washington, D.C. She'll also be opening for select dates on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service co-headlining tour.

CHVRCHES, meanwhile, recently announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2013 debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, due out October 13.

