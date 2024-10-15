Listen to Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez cover The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine"

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has shared a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine."

The "Welcome Home" rocker shares that the Pumpkins' album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which includes "Stumbleine," always makes him think of fall.

"In Autumn, I always give the record a listen and I’m reminded of the day it was released, a day I spent painting a mural on a storefront in Nyack, NY for my high school art class," Sanchez says. "I listened repeatedly while painting the creature I had mapped out in my proposal."

He continues, "I never tired of listening to it; the record was artistically inspiring, but in a different way, leading my imagination away from the window where I never finished the mural."

You can listen to Sanchez's cover streaming now on YouTube.

Coheed released a new song, "Blind Side Sonny," earlier in October. They're playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.