Listen to Chester Bennington sing on previously unreleased Slash song

Back in 2018, Slash revealed in an interview with Variety that he'd recorded an unreleased song with late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The track was originally set to appear on the Guns N' Roses guitarist's 2010 debut solo album, but was ultimately left off the record.

Now, a demo recording of the collaboration has finally surfaced, courtesy of producer "Big" Chris Flores, who shared it on the latest episode of the Appetite for Distortion podcast.

The song is titled "Crazy," and if you've heard the Slash album, you may recognize the instrumental. While the version with Bennington didn't make the final track list, Slash ended up reworking the song with the title "Doctor Alibi" and lead vocals by Motörhead's Lemmy.

"It was really good," Slash told Variety of "Crazy." "[Bennington] was awesome ... Musically it's basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant."

"Crazy," by the way, isn't the only shelved Bennington recording to be unearthed in 2023. In February, Linkin Park shared the previously unreleased song "Lost" from the Meteora era, featuring lead vocals by Bennington. The track is included on LP's 20th anniversary Meteora reissue.

