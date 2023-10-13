Listen to black metal version of Portugal. The Man's "Doubt"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has teamed up with Portland musician Mizmor to release a black metal version of their song "Doubt."

The updated recording, which brings screaming vocals and heavy riffs to the "Feel It Still" outfit's sound, is available now via digital outlets.

"I'm really proud of how the song came out," Mizmor says. "It totally rips, and it's also really interesting to hear a more traditional pop structure (verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, outro) behind a black metal song, because the genre doesn't typically do that. This results in a certain catchiness that, though most black metallers would be tempted to resist, I find undeniable in this context (since the song still shreds)."

The collaboration is also accompanied by a video filmed in PTM's home state of Alaska, and completes a trilogy following clips for the original "Doubt" and the song "Anxiety:Clarity." You can watch the new "Doubt" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Doubt" is a cut off Portugal. The Man's album Chris Black Changed My Life, which dropped in June. The record also includes the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!