Listen to black metal version of Portugal. The Man's "Doubt"

Portugal. The Man has teamed up with Portland musician Mizmor to release a black metal version of their song "Doubt."

The updated recording, which brings screaming vocals and heavy riffs to the "Feel It Still" outfit's sound, is available now via digital outlets.

"I'm really proud of how the song came out," Mizmor says. "It totally rips, and it's also really interesting to hear a more traditional pop structure (verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, outro) behind a black metal song, because the genre doesn't typically do that. This results in a certain catchiness that, though most black metallers would be tempted to resist, I find undeniable in this context (since the song still shreds)."

The collaboration is also accompanied by a video filmed in PTM's home state of Alaska, and completes a trilogy following clips for the original "Doubt" and the song "Anxiety:Clarity." You can watch the new "Doubt" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Doubt" is a cut off Portugal. The Man's album Chris Black Changed My Life, which dropped in June. The record also includes the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv."

