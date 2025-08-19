Listen to AWOLNATION guest on new Pendulum song, 'Guiding Lights'

AWOLNATION guests on a new song called "Guiding Lights" from Australian electronic rock band Pendulum.

The track will appear on the upcoming Pendulum album Inertia, their first in 15 years. You can watch the "Guiding Lights" lyric video on YouTube.

Inertia is due out on Friday. It also includes a collaboration with Bullet for My Valentine.

AWOLNATION's most recent album is 2024's The Phantom Five. Frontman Aaron Bruno's also been busy with his side project, The Barbarians of California, which will hit the road with Deftones and Phantogram starting Friday in Vancouver.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿

﻿

