Listen to AFI's latest ﻿'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...' ﻿track, 'Ash Speck in a Green Eye'

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)
By Josh Johnson

AFI has premiered a new song called "Ash Speck in a Green Eye," a track off the band's upcoming album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

In the chorus, frontman Davey Havok sings about "my Jeanne Duval," presumably referring to the 1800s actress characterized as the muse of French poet Charles Baudelaire.

Musically, "Ash Speck in a Green Eye" continues down the '80s goth path paved by the previously released songs "Behind the Clock" and "Holy Visions."

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... is due out Friday. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

AFI will launch a U.S. tour Tuesday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!