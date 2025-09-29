Listen to AFI's latest ﻿'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...' ﻿track, 'Ash Speck in a Green Eye'

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)

AFI has premiered a new song called "Ash Speck in a Green Eye," a track off the band's upcoming album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

In the chorus, frontman Davey Havok sings about "my Jeanne Duval," presumably referring to the 1800s actress characterized as the muse of French poet Charles Baudelaire.

Musically, "Ash Speck in a Green Eye" continues down the '80s goth path paved by the previously released songs "Behind the Clock" and "Holy Visions."

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... is due out Friday. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

AFI will launch a U.S. tour Tuesday in Madison, Wisconsin.

