Listen to 48 seconds of a new Lana Del Rey song

Will we be getting new Lana Del Rey music in time for Coachella?

In an Instagram post late Wednesday, January 17, the "Video Games" artist shared a 48-second preview of a new song apparently titled "Henry, Come On."

Del Rey has certainly been prolific since we've entered the 2020s. She put out two records in 2021, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, and another in 2023, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

In addition to headlining Coachella in April, Del Rey is playing the 2024 Hangout Fest in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.