Listen to 48 seconds of a new Lana Del Rey song

Lana Del Rey Performs At L'Olympia Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Will we be getting new Lana Del Rey music in time for Coachella?

In an Instagram post late Wednesday, January 17, the "Video Games" artist shared a 48-second preview of a new song apparently titled "Henry, Come On."

Del Rey has certainly been prolific since we've entered the 2020s. She put out two records in 2021, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, and another in 2023, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

In addition to headlining Coachella in April, Del Rey is playing the 2024 Hangout Fest in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!