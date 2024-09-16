Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard' ﻿Rock & Alternative Airplay chart

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's comeback single "The Emptiness Machine" is filling up on the Billboard charts.

The first completely new song from the "Numb" outfit in seven years — and their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong — has hit #1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking, taking just two chart weeks to claim the top spot.

The last song to conquer Rock & Alternative Airplay, which began in 2009, so quickly was another Linkin Park track, "Friendly Fire," a previously unreleased archival song that debuted in February.

On the dedicated Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts, "The Emptiness Machine" debuts at #4 and #5, respectively. On Mainstream Rock Airplay, the last single the notch such a high entry was Metallica's "Lux Æterna" in 2022. On Alternative Airplay, "The Emptiness Machine" marks the best debut since LP's "Lost," another archival track that premiered in 2023.

"The Emptiness Machine" premiered on Sept. 5 alongside the introduction of Armstrong, who steps into the role of the late Chester Bennington. It's the lead single off the upcoming album From Zero, due out Nov. 15.

LP's reformation with Armstrong has also drawn controversy due to her reported ties to Scientology and Danny Masterson. In a statement, Armstrong said, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer," referring to Masterson, who was later convicted of rape.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have," she said, adding that she's "never spoken with [Masterson] since."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

