Linkin Park's ﻿'Papercuts'﻿ best-of compilation grabs top-10 '﻿Billboard﻿' 200 debut

Linkin Park's new best-of collection Papercuts has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The compilation starts at #6 on the all-genre chart with a total of 44,000 equivalent album units. LP now has a total of 11 top-10 releases on the Billboard 200, including six number ones.

The 20-track Papercuts consists of Linkin Park's biggest hits, including "In the End" and "Numb," as well as the long sought-after rarity "QWERTY" and the unearthed track "Friendly Fire," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

