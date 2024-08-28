Linkin Park's countdown clock is now counting up

It looks like we'll have to wait awhile more for a Linkin Park announcement.

On Saturday, the "Numb" rockers launched a countdown clock that began at 100 hours, offering no context as to what they were counting down to. However, when the clock finally hit zero on Wednesday shortly after 2:15 p.m. ET, the screen froze up before then starting to count up again.

If the clock is counting up to 100 hours again, it would hit that mark on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. ET.

Linkin Park has also reposted the clock now counting up on Instagram, adding in the caption, "It's only a matter of time."

As for what Linkin Park is counting down/up to, that's unknown, but there have been rumors about a possible reunion tour following the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. In April, Billboard reported that members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell were considering getting back together for shows in 2025 alongside possibly a female vocalist in place of Bennington.

Fan speculation also ensnared Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, who teased that he was making an announcement on Wednesday around the same time the initial countdown was set to hit zero. He later clarified that his news was unrelated and that he was not joining Linkin Park.

