Linkin Park's "Numb" video crosses 2 billion YouTube views; No Doubt's "Don't Speak" hits 1 billion

Linkin Park's video for "Numb" has hit 2 billion views on YouTube.

The song "Numb" was released in 2003 as a single off Linkin Park's sophomore album, Meteora. Its video was uploaded to YouTube in 2007 and also became the first LP clip to reach 1 billion views when it reached the milestone in 2018.

Linkin Park earned their second billion views video in 2020 with "In the End."

Earlier this year, Linkin Park released a 20th anniversary edition of Meteora. The package includes the previously unreleased song "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

Meanwhile, No Doubt has joined YouTube's Billion Views Club with "Don't Speak," their first to cross the threshold.

"Don't Speak" appears on Gwen Stefani and company's 1995 album, Tragic Kingdom, which is certified Diamond by the RIAA. Its video first premiered on YouTube in 2009.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.