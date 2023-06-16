Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda shares remastered edition of ﻿'Post Traumatic'﻿ solo album

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a remastered version of his 2018 solo album, Post Traumatic, in honor of its fifth anniversary.

The original Post Traumatic arrived nearly a year after the death of LP frontman Chester Bennington and finds Shinoda dealing with his grief during that time.

"This album was one of the toughest + most cathartic + rewarding projects I've undertaken," Shinoda now says.

You can listen to the remastered Post Traumatic now via digital outlets. Additionally, Shinoda has premiered the video for the album cut "Hold It Together," which is streaming now on YouTube.

In April, Linkin Park released a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2003 sophomore album, Meteora. The collection includes the unearthed track "Lost," featuring Bennington on lead vocals.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

