Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda teases upcoming '﻿Unshatter﻿' documentary

Linkin Park attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has shared more details about the band's upcoming documentary, Unshatter.

The "Numb" outfit first announced the project, which is directed by band member Joe Hahn, earlier in June alongside a teaser trailer.

Speaking with the BBC, Shinoda says that the idea for a Linkin Park film has long been in the works, dating back to before frontman Chester Bennington's death in 2017.

"[Hahn] always wanted to do something that kind of, like, explained our universe to people," Shinoda says.

Explaining that universe became that much more emotional following Bennington's passing. Unshatter, Shinoda says, follows the band members as they "pick up the pieces" and make the decision to relaunch Linkin Park with a new singer, Emily Armstrong.

"More info will come out soon," Shinoda says of Unshatter. "We're very excited about it, really proud of Joe."

Linkin Park released their first album with Armstrong, From Zero, in 2024. They're currently on tour in Europe.

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