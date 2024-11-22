Linkin Park's ﻿'From Zero﻿' debuts at #1 in UK

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's From Zero is #1 across the pond.

The "In the End" outfit's comeback effort, their first with new singer Emily Armstrong, has debuted at the top spot on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. It's the fourth LP album to achieve that feat, following 2003's Meteora, 2007's Minutes to Midnight and 2012's Living Things.

"Number 1 in the UK, that's so insane," Armstrong tells Official Charts. "Thank you so much. Is there anything above Number 1? This is it!"

"From Zero to Number 1!" she continues. "Thank you so f****** much, this is so surreal. It's my first Number 1, so I'm freaking out! I'll say it a thousand times, and it feels like it's not enough to say 'thank you,' I can only say so many times how grateful I am."

Co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda adds, "This is very cool. It's such a big deal to all of us!"

From Zero, which features the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," is Linkin Park's first album since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. The group ended their seven-year hiatus in September by announcing their return with Armstrong.

Since then, LP's been playing a number of one-off shows around the world. They'll launch a full tour in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

