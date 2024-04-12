Linkin Park officially releases "QWERTY" rarity ﻿﻿alongside ﻿'Papercuts﻿' compilation

The Linkin Park rarity "QWERTY" has finally been officially released.

The track, which dates back to the era of LP's 2007 album, Minutes to Midnight, is included on the newly released Papercuts best-of compilation.

You can listen to "QWERTY" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

Papercuts, which is out now, collects 20 Linkin Park singles, including the hits "In the End" and "Numb." It also features the previously unreleased song "Friendly Fire," which was originally recorded for LP's 2017 album, One More Light, which marked their final release before the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.