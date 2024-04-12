Linkin Park officially releases "QWERTY" rarity ﻿﻿alongside ﻿'Papercuts﻿' compilation

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Linkin Park rarity "QWERTY" has finally been officially released.

The track, which dates back to the era of LP's 2007 album, Minutes to Midnight, is included on the newly released Papercuts best-of compilation.

You can listen to "QWERTY" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

Papercuts, which is out now, collects 20 Linkin Park singles, including the hits "In the End" and "Numb." It also features the previously unreleased song "Friendly Fire," which was originally recorded for LP's 2017 album, One More Light, which marked their final release before the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!