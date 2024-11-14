Linkin Park announces 2025 tour + releases new ﻿From Zero﻿ track

Linkin Park has announced a full tour for 2025 in support of their upcoming comeback album, From Zero.

The worldwide trek includes two U.S. headlining legs, running from April 26 in Austin, Texas, to May in Greenville, South Carolina, and from July 29 in Brooklyn, New York, to Sept. 24 in Seattle.

Along the way, LP will play the festivals Sick New World, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville, and will also play dates in Mexico, Canada, Asia, Europe and South America. Depending on the date, openers include Queens of the Stone Age, AFI, Spiritbox, Architects, PVRIS and grandson, among others.

Tickets to the U.S. dates will go on sale Nov. 21 at noon local time. Presales begin Nov. 18 for members of the Linkin Park Underground fan club.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LinkinPark.com.

Along with the tour news, Linkin Park has also released another new From Zero song, called "Two Faced." You can listen to the track now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

From Zero, which also includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," drops Friday. It marks the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.