Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots, Sleep Token among nominees for 2026 American Music Awards

Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots and Sleep Token are among the nominees for the 2026 American Music Awards.

All three are up for the best rock/alternative artist category, along with Deftones and The Marías.

Linkin Park is also nominated for best rock/alternative song with "Up from the Bottom," while Sleep Token will compete for best rock/alternative album with Even in Arcadia, as is Twenty One Pilots' Breach.

The other best rock/alternative song nominees are Noah Kahan's "The Great Divide," SOMBR's "back to friends," Sublime's "Ensenada" and Tame Impala's "Dracula." SOMBR's I Barely Know Her, Tame Impala's Deadbeat and Zach Bryan's With Heaven on Top are the other projects nominated for best rock/alternative album.

The last AMA rock category is breakthrough rock/alternative artist, which includes SOMBR, Geese and Gigi Perez.

SOMBR, who just performed at Coachella with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, earned a total of seven AMA nominations, which is second only to Taylor Swift, who notched eight.

The 2026 American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, take air live from Las Vegas May 25 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The winners are chosen entirely by the fans. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile.

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