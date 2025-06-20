Linkin Park scraps Switzerland show due to 'medical issue in the band'

Linkin Park will not be performing in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday as planned due to an unspecified "medical issue in the band."

"It is with great sadness that we have had to cancel tonight's show," LP writes in a Facebook post Friday. "We've had a medical issue in the band, and are unfortunately not at a spot to be able to perform tonight."

"We have always loved Switzerland, and were so excited to perform here," the post continues. "We don't take cancelations lightly and offer our sincere apologies to all of our fans affected by this decision."

The show is set to be rescheduled for 2026. An exact date and ticket info have yet to be announced.

Linkin Park's next live date is scheduled for Sunday in France. The band is currently on a world tour in support of their new album, 2024's From Zero, which is set to return to the U.S. in July.

