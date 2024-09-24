Linkin Park releases new single, "Heavy Is the Crown," adds three new stadium shows

After giving it a live debut in Hamburg, Germany, at a recent concert, Linkin Park has now released their new single, "Heavy Is the Crown," along with a music video.

The video features animated versions of the band inserted into the world of League of Legends, since, as previously reported, the song is also the video game's world championship anthem. "Heavy Is the Crown" will also be on the band's new album, From Zero, due out Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, the reunited band has added three additional stadium shows: Nov. 3 at La Defense Arena in Paris, Nov. 8 at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas, and Nov. 15 at Allianz Park in São Paulo, Brazil. A fan club presale starts Sept. 25, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Sept. 27. Visit FromZero.LinkinPark.com for all the details.

Finally, the band has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the From Zero World Tour, featuring live footage and interviews with all the technical wizards who are in charge of making the shows look and sound great.

