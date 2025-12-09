Linkin Park, Myles Smith top year-end 'Billboard' airplay rock charts

Linkin Park performs ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Linkin Park and Myles Smith are #1 on Billboard's 2025 year-end Mainstream Rock Airplay Artists and Alternative Airplay Artists charts.

The other top 10 Mainstream Rock Airplay Artists are Three Days Grace, Sleep Theory, Nothing More, Papa Roach, Shinedown, Pop Evil, Scott Stapp, Volbeat and Ghost.

Linkin Park is also #2 on Alternative Airplay Artists, followed by Green Day, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Twenty One Pilots, Jack White, almost monday, sombr, Hozier and Lola Young.

3DG's "Mayday" is 2025's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Song, followed by Architects' "Everything Ends," Falling in Reverse's "Bad Guy," Disturbed's "I Will Not Break," Wage War's "Blur," Breaking Benjamin's "Awaken," Papa Roach's "Even If It Kills Me," Linkin Park's "Heavy Is the Crown," Sleep Theory's "Stuck in My Head" and The Funeral Portrait's "Holy Water."

The #1 Alternative Airplay Song of 2025 is Hozier's "Too Sweet," followed by Smith's "Stargazing," Young's "Messy," sombr's "back to friends," Djo's "Basic Being Basic," Dexter and the Moonrocks' "Sad in Carolina," The Head and the Heart's "Arrow," Smith's "Nice to Meet You," Green Day's "One Eyed Bastard" and Balu Brigada's "So Cold."

