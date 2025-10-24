Linkin Park marks 25th anniversary of '﻿Hybrid Theory'﻿: 'It's a big day'

Linkin Park has shared a video celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Hybrid Theory.

"It's a big day," co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda says in the clip.

Released Oct. 24, 2000, Hybrid Theory proved to be a seminal album of the late '90s/early 2000s nu metal scene thanks to hits including "In the End," "One Step Closer" and "Crawling." Today, it's certified Diamond by the RIAA for over 10 million certified units.

"Just wanted to say on behalf of the band, thank you guys so much for all of your support along the way, for making everything possible for the band," Shinoda says. "Whether you joined way back then in 2000 or if you joined somewhere else along the way, we feel really grateful for the ride that we've been on, and to be able to still be out there playing shows and putting out new music."

Following Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park further explored nu metal with their 2003 sophomore effort, Meteora, before then branching out into many other different genres and styles with further releases. In 2017, they released the album One More Light, which would be their last with frontman Chester Bennington, who died later that year.

After then going on hiatus, Linkin Park announced their return in 2024 with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and released their latest album, From Zero.

