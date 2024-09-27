Linkin Park hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard' Mainstream Rock & Alternative Airplay charts with "The Emptiness Machine"

Linkin Park is double-dipping on the Billboard charts with "The Emptiness Machine."

The band's comeback single, their first release with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, has reached #1 on both the Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay rankings, taking just three weeks to conquer each tally.

The rise of "The Emptiness Machine" is the fastest on both Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay since 2022, when Metallica's "Lux Æterna" and blink-182's "EDGING" took two and three weeks to reach #1 on their respective charts.

"The Emptiness Machine" gives LP a total of 13 #1 hits on Alternative Airplay, the second-most since the chart began in 1988. On Mainstream Rock Airplay, which launched in 1981, they have 11 number ones, good enough for ninth place.

Linkin Park released "The Emptiness Machine" on Sept. 5 while introducing Armstrong, who steps into the role of the late Chester Bennington. It's the lead single off the upcoming LP album From Zero, due out Nov. 15.

