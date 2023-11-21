Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, Metallica lead year-end ﻿'Billboard﻿' Rock airplay charts

Billboard has unveiled its year-end charts for 2023.

Linkin Park is #1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay Artists ranking, fueled by the success of the single "Lost," a newly released demo from the Meteora sessions featuring lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

Foo Fighters follow on the chart at #2. The rest of the top 10 are Fall Out Boy, Metallica, blink-182, Beach Weather, Jelly Roll, Bad Omens, Disturbed and Godsmack.

Fall Out Boy and Metallica also lead the dedicated Alternative Airplay Artists and Mainstream Rock Airplay Artists lists, respectively.

Others who made the Alternative Airplay Artists cut include Linkin Park, Beach Weather, Foo Fighters, blink-182, All Time Low, Dirty Heads, Paramore, Bad Omens and Weezer, while the rest of the Mainstream Rock Airplay Artists are Bad Omens, Disturbed, HARDY, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Jelly Roll, Godsmack, Pop Evil and Falling in Reverse.

Billboard has also shared a year-end chart for what it calls 2023's Top Rock & Alternative Artists, which is determined by "performance on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Boxscore touring revenue." At #1 on that list is country star Zach Bryan, followed by Jelly Roll, Steve Lacy, Noah Kahan and well known rock and alternative artist Taylor Swift.

