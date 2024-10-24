Linkin Park debuts new ﻿'From Zero'﻿ track, 'Over Each Other'

Linkin Park has shared a new song called "Over Each Other," another track off their upcoming comeback album, From Zero.

"This song is an extra special one for me, as it's my first solo vocal in Linkin Park," says the band's new singer, Emily Armstrong. "I can't believe I'm saying that!"

"As I spent more time with the band over the past year, I gradually started contributing more to the music-making process, so on this one, [co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist] Mike [Shinoda] and I wrote the lyrics together," she continues. "And then add in shooting this video with [turntablist] Joe [Hahn] in Korea - it's all a dream come true."

You can listen to "Over Each Other" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which was directed by Hahn, is streaming on YouTube.

"Over Each Other" is the third From Zero cut to be released, following "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown." The album is due out Nov. 15.

From Zero is the first Linkin Park album in seven years, and their first since frontman Chester Bennington's death in 2017. The band announced Armstrong as their new vocalist in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.