Linkin Park confirms release of "Friendly Fire" song

Linkin Park has confirmed the release of "Friendly Fire," a previously unheard track originally recorded during the One More Light sessions.

The song, which LP first teased on Monday, February 19, will debut on Friday, February 23. You can listen to a 45-second preview, featuring lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington, via Linkin Park's Soundcloud.

One More Light, Linkin Park's last album, was released in 2017, and found the band experimenting with more pop and electronic-influenced sounds. While the change in direction polarized fans, One More Light debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Bennington passed away in July 2017, just two months after One More Light dropped. The status of Linkin Park has remained in question ever since, though the group has released archival material alongside 20th anniversary reissues of their first two albums, Hybrid Theory and Meteora. Among that unearthed music is the song "Lost," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts following its debut in 2023.

