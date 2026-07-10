The Linda Lindas release new song 'Closer' with Hayley Williams

World Premiere Of The New Season Of Disney's "Phineas And Ferb" The Linda Lindas attend the world premiere of the new season of Disney's 'Phineas And Ferb' at Nya Studios on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Linda Lindas have released a new song called "Closer."

The track is not a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic, but instead an original recorded in collaboration with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

"Having Hayley write and sing on this song perfected it and we're so grateful and lucky to do this with her and all of you!!!" The Linda Lindas say.

Williams previously performed with The Linda Lindas live during a 2025 show in London.

"Closer" will appear on the upcoming Linda Lindas album Gotta Get Out, due out Aug. 28. It also includes the single "Burning Out."

The Linda Lindas will be playing shows with Bleachers in September. They're also performing at Tom Morello's Power to the People festival in October.

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