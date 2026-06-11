The Linda Lindas premiere new single, 'Burning Out'

"Burning Out" single artwork. (Reprise/Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Lindas Lindas have premiered a new single called "Burning Out."

"'Burning Out' felt so simultaneously new and nostalgic for us," says guitarist Lucia de la Garza in a statment. "I think that was super fitting for me especially, because I had just graduated high school and I was feeling very surrounded by change."

De la Garza continues, "We went on a week-long writing retreat in Palm Springs less than a month after graduation, and that's where we wrote this song about feeling like the world is passing you by. Knowing that my friends would all be going to college in the fall, it made sense my head was in a very nostalgic place."

You can watch the video for "Burning Out" on YouTube.

"Burning Out" follows The Linda Lindas' 2024 sophomore album, No Obligation.

You can catch The Linda Lindas live playing shows with Bleachers in September. They're also performing at Tom Morello's Power to the People festival in October.

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