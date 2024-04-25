The Linda Lindas playing Talking Heads cover at upcoming ﻿'Stop Making Sense'﻿ screening

A24 Music

By Josh Johnson

The Linda Lindas will be performing their cover of Talking Heads' "Found a Job" during an upcoming screening of the latter's 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense.

The event, taking place June 13 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, will also feature a live discussion with Talking Heads moderated by The Roots drummer Questlove and a fan Q&A session. Though Talking Heads have long been and remain broken up, the band members have been taking part in panels and interviews together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense.

A presale for the screening is open now. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 26.

The Linda Lindas recorded "Found a Job" for the upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album, Everyone's Getting Involved. The compilation, due out May 17, also includes contributions from Paramore, Lorde, The National, girl in red and Miley Cyrus.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

