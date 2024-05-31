The Linda Lindas, GAYLE make ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' 2024 21 Under 21 list

The Linda Lindas and GAYLE have made Billboard's 2024 21 Under 21.

The annual list is determined by Billboard editors and reporters based on "impact on consumer behavior," which includes data related to streaming and sales, social media, radio and TV, as well as less concrete measurements such as "career trajectory" and "overall impact in the industry."

In including The Linda Lindas, whose members range in age from 13 to 19, Billboard mentions their contribution to the Stop Making Sense tribute with a cover of the Talking Heads song "Found a Job." They've also been working on their sophomore follow-up to their 2022 debut album, Growing Up.

The 19-year-old GAYLE, meanwhile, spent the last year opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and she also recorded the Crazy Town- and Red Hot Chili Peppers-sampling song "butterflies" for the Barbie soundtrack.

"It's hard for me to say I'm proud of myself, but I'm the most proud of the fact that I was associated with such huge cultural moments," GAYLE says. "I really tried to honor who I am and not let any of those things sway my artistry or who I want to be as a person."

Both The Linda Lindas and GAYLE were also included on the 2023 21 Under 21 list.

