The Linda Lindas, GAYLE make ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' 21 Under 21 list

The Linda Lindas and GAYLE are among the artists included on this year's Billboard's 2023 21 Under 21.

The annual list is determined by Billboard editors and reporters based on "impact on consumer behavior," which includes data related to streaming and sales, social media, radio and TV, as well as less concrete measurements such as "career trajectory" and "overall impact in the industry," all "specifically during the past 12 months."

Over the past year, The Linda Lindas, whose members range from 12 to 18 years old, released their debut album, Growing Up, and performed for the first time at Coachella. The 18-year-old GAYLE, meanwhile, saw her breakout single "abcdefu" get nominated for the Song of the Year Grammy and has been opening for Taylor Swfit's Eras Tour.

Others who made this year's Billboard 21 Under 21 include Nessa Barrett, 20, Olivia Rodrigo, 20, NLE Choppa, 20, and The Kid LAROI, 19.

