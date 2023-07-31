The Linda Lindas drop new single, "Resolution/Revolution"

The Linda Lindas have dropped a new single called "Resolution/Revolution."

The track finds the punk outfit declaring, "We're so small/But we stand tall/Right the wrongs/And sing along." You can listen to "Resolution/Revolution" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Resolution/Revolution" is the second new Linda Lindas tune of 2023, following April's "Too Many Things." The group released their debut album, Growing Up, in 2022.

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Paramore.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.