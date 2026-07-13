The Linda Lindas announce Gotta Get Out tour

'Gotta Get Out' album artwork. (Reprise/Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Linda Lindas have announced the Gotta Get Out tour, a U.S. headlining run in support of their upcoming album of the same name.

The trek kicks off Sept. 16 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up Nov. 5 in Tucson, Arizona. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLindaLindas.com.

Gotta Get Out the album, the third full-length Linda Lindas effort, is due out Aug. 28. It includes the single "Burning Out" and the Hayley Williams collaboration "Closer."

The Linda Lindas' upcoming touring plans also include dates with Bleachers and a performance at Tom Morello's Power to the People festival.

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