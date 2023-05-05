Limited edition Nine Inch Nails vinyl being released to celebrate 30th anniversary of Interscope Records

Interscope Records is releasing a limited vinyl edition of Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral in celebration of the record label's 30th anniversary.

The piece costs $100 and features original artwork inspired by the album. It will go on display at the NETWRK collectible's store in Los Angeles on May 11, before going on sale via the NETWRK app May 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Iovine and Young Academy school in LA.

Along with NIN, artists including Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are also getting vinyl reissues for Interscope's 30th anniversary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.