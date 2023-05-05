Limited edition Nine Inch Nails vinyl being released to celebrate 30th anniversary of Interscope Records

2022 Riot Fest Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Interscope Records is releasing a limited vinyl edition of Nine Inch NailsThe Downward Spiral in celebration of the record label's 30th anniversary.

The piece costs $100 and features original artwork inspired by the album. It will go on display at the NETWRK collectible's store in Los Angeles on May 11, before going on sale via the NETWRK app May 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Iovine and Young Academy school in LA.

Along with NIN, artists including Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are also getting vinyl reissues for Interscope's 30th anniversary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!